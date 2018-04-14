What is the PFA Player of the Year odds as nominees are announced?

The nominees are in for the PFA Player of the Year and it is a star-studded line-up this season.

The individual award is set to be the closest vote in recent years with Mohamed Salah and Kevin De Bruyne the two favourites.

READ MORE: Unimpressed Liverpool fans are all saying same thing about PFA Player of the Year nominees

Both have been excellent for their clubs this year, producing performances of the highest level.

De Bruyne was the favourite to claim the PFA Player of the Year prize at the start of the season and has created has contributed to 15 league assists.

His teammate, Leroy Sane, has also been nominated as the young German starlet has produced a number of dazzling performances from the wing – particularly in 2018.

David Silva has shown no signs of ageing, and has been central to City’s memorising control in the middle of the park too.

David de Gea has once again been irrepressible for Manchester Utd in goal, and Harry Kane has continued his fantastic scoring record for Spurs with 25 Premier League goals.

Mo Salah though, has arguably been the stand out individual this season after quite an amazing first full-season in the Premier League.

He’s scored 29 goals in 31 league games and averages a 86 minutes per goal this season.

Who are you backing this season between Mohamed Salah and Kevin De Bruyne for the award?

PFA Player of the Year odds

Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) – 1/2

Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) – 6/4

Harry Kane (Tottenham) – 33/1

David Silva (Manchester City) – 40/1

Leroy Sane (Manchester City) – 80/1

David de Gea (Man Utd) – 80/1