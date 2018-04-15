£238m raid: Four Manchester United transfers to win them the title and prevent Man City from successive league win next season, including £100m Serie A midfielder and £53m Real Madrid superstar

Manchester United gifted Manchester City the league title today with five games remaining. We’ve taken a look at who could gift United their first league title next season and prevent Pep Guadiola from successive titles.

Manchester United will need to complete serious business to prevent Manchester City from clinching the Premier League title.

The Red Devils fell to a 1-0 defeat to West Brom today which gifted Manchester City the title in an embarrassing fashion.

We’ve taken a look at four huge stars that have been linked with a move to Man United that could prevent Pep Guardiola from sealing a second Premier League title in two years.

Harry Maguire (Leicester City) – £35m

The England centre-back has had a standout season for Leicester City and has emerged as not only one of the most notable stars in the Premier League but also a possible starter for Gareth Southgate in the World Cup this summer. Just this weekend the Daily Mirror linked United and Jose Mourinho with a £35m move for the defender.

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Lazio) – £100m

Milinkovic-Savic is one of the most exciting talents in Europe and could bolster a United midfield that has struggled to find a consistent and regular winning formula. The Serb would perfectly complement Paul Pogba in a midfield three with the two either side of Nemanja Matic in a holding position.

Further, Milinkovic-Savic possess similar qualities to Pogba including box-to-box energy, height and an enormous price-tag. The Sun have reported that United will have to smash the British transfer record and pay £100m to seal a move for the star.

Danny Rose (Tottenham) – £50m

United have ageing full-backs in Ashley Young and Antonio Valencia who are both set to turn 33-years-old in the next year. Luke Shaw and Matteo Darmian have done little to impress Mourinho this season. The full-back position is perhaps one of Ed Woodward’s most pressing issues and Rose could provide the solution. However, the Sun have reported that United will have to part with £50m to complete a deal for the England star.

Raphael Varane (Real Madrid) – £53m

United have lacked a centre-back that has top pedigree experience of winning huge competitions since the days of Rio Ferdinand and Nemanja Vidic. Varane has been part of a Real Madrid squad that has won successive Champions League titles and the Daily Star have even reported that Florentino Perez and Real Madrid would be willing to listen to offers with United reportedly eyeing a £53m move for the Frenchman.