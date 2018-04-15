‘I must be dreaming’ – Arsene Wenger praised for bold Arsenal tactic against Newcastle

Arsenal fans are thrilled to see Arsene Wenger go with both Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette from the start for today’s Premier League clash at Newcastle.

The Gunners have generally named quite an intriguing team for their visit to St James’ Park as youngster Joe Willock makes his Premier League debut for the club.

But it is the choice to field two out-and-out strikers in Aubameyang and Lacazette that is earning Wenger particular praise on Twitter right now as Arsenal fans drool at the prospect of the pair playing together, hopefully for a full 90 minutes.

It’s not often these two big-money signings have spent time together on the pitch due to Lacazette’s recent injury struggles, as well as Aubameyang being ineligible for the Europa League this season.

What can the deadly duo do for Arsenal this afternoon? We’ll have to wait and see, but fans are already enthusiastic about this attacking approach to taking on an in-form Newcastle side…

AUBAMEYANG AND LACAZETTE START TOGETHER I MUST BE DREAMING???? https://t.co/GdcfcFOlTf — Zain (@zxin_a) April 15, 2018

Aubameyang and Lacazette start ? — Arty boi. ? (@SVRKHEE) April 15, 2018

guardedly optimistic about Lacazette and Aubameyang together. — jan (@janhopis) April 15, 2018

It’s about time Lacazette and Aubameyang start together https://t.co/U4r5v9TCyM — Adan Abdullah (@Arsenal357) April 15, 2018

Arsene Wenger finally starts both Aubameyang and Lacazette together ? https://t.co/HOHdcaOJmc pic.twitter.com/BFH9Uocd3O — ARSENAL TRUE FANS (@arsenal_true) April 15, 2018

Is Wenger possibly trying out a 442? Excited to see Lacazette and Aubameyang start together but surprised at how many players he’s rested — Ross (@Ross__James) April 15, 2018

Fucking beautiful. Willock Lacazette Aubamayeng all start. — RTJ (@heisenburrger) April 15, 2018