‘I must be dreaming’ – Arsene Wenger praised for bold Arsenal tactic against Newcastle

Posted by
‘I must be dreaming’ – Arsene Wenger praised for bold Arsenal tactic against Newcastle

Arsenal fans are thrilled to see Arsene Wenger go with both Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette from the start for today’s Premier League clash at Newcastle.

The Gunners have generally named quite an intriguing team for their visit to St James’ Park as youngster Joe Willock makes his Premier League debut for the club.

MORE: £104m Chelsea target seeks talks with manager as Arsenal launch tempting transfer offer

But it is the choice to field two out-and-out strikers in Aubameyang and Lacazette that is earning Wenger particular praise on Twitter right now as Arsenal fans drool at the prospect of the pair playing together, hopefully for a full 90 minutes.

It’s not often these two big-money signings have spent time together on the pitch due to Lacazette’s recent injury struggles, as well as Aubameyang being ineligible for the Europa League this season.

What can the deadly duo do for Arsenal this afternoon? We’ll have to wait and see, but fans are already enthusiastic about this attacking approach to taking on an in-form Newcastle side…

COMMENTS

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top