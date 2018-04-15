‘Just retire already’ – Arsenal fans fuming at two Gunners stars as Ayoze Perez equalises for Newcastle

Arsenal fans are absolutely livid at two players in particular after weak defending allowed Newcastle striker Ayoze Perez to score and make it 1-1 in today’s Premier League clash at St James’ Park.

The Gunners went ahead through a well-worked goal by Alexandre Lacazette, but as we approach half time the game has already been levelled up as Arsene Wenger’s side fail to hold on to a lead.

MORE: Video: Alexandre Lacazette goal puts Arsenal 1-0 up vs Newcastle after superb link-up with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Fans are blaming both goalkeeper Petr Cech and defender Shkodran Mustafi for messing up, with both players certainly looking culpable.

Mustafi was slow to react to the danger while Cech was beaten at his near post – something top ‘keepers really shouldn’t be struggling with.

The Czech Republic veteran has not looked at his best for much of this season and many Gooners are now taking to Twitter calling on him to retire after looking well past his peak at the highest level of the game…

