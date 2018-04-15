£104m Chelsea target seeks talks with manager as Arsenal launch tempting transfer offer

Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele is reportedly seeking talks with manager Ernesto Valverde as he weighs up his future at the Nou Camp ahead of the summer transfer window.

The France international has endured a frustrating first season with Barca after a big move from Borussia Dortmund, failing to build on the incredible potential he showed during his time in the Bundesliga.

According to Don Balon, Dembele is now tempted by an offer on the table from Arsenal, which follows plenty of speculation over his future in recent times.

Another report from Don Balon claimed Chelsea were after Dembele and ready to pay as much as £104million for him, as he clearly remains regarded as a top young talent.

The 20-year-old could benefit from playing at a club with a slightly different playing style, as well as for one with whom he’d be guaranteed more regular playing time.

He’s been up against big names in attack at Barcelona and he’ll now seek to clarify his situation with Valverde as Arsenal seem the most likely side to tempt him away at the moment.

Dembele could see Arsene Wenger as the ideal manager under whom to improve his game and express himself more, with Arsenal playing an attractive brand of attacking football that should suit him well, while his old Dortmund team-mate Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is now also on their books.