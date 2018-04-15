Manager instructs Champions League giants to strike lethal double transfer raid on Chelsea

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has reportedly urged club president Florentino Perez to seal a stunning double transfer raid on Chelsea this summer.

The Blues are in trouble at the moment as they look likely to miss out on a top four spot in the Premier League, and it could cost them two of their most important players.

According to Don Balon, Zidane has made Eden Hazard and N’Golo Kante a key part of his demands to Perez this summer as he looks to rebuild his squad at the Bernabeu.

Big-name signings look badly needed in Madrid despite the club reaching the semi-finals of the Champions League – a spot they were somewhat fortuitous to reach after a scare against Juventus in midweek.

Real’s La Liga campaign has also been a bit of a disaster as they’ve barely been in the title race all season, and currently sit in fourth place in the table.

Hazard could be an upgrade on the likes of Gareth Bale and Karim Benzema in attack, while Kante is one of Europe’s finest defensive midfield players and a possible upgrade on the ageing Luka Modric in that area.

Chelsea have generally held on to their star players during the Roman Abramovich era, but this could be a testing summer for the west Londoners if they do miss out on a top four place.