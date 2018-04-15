Manchester United closer to STUNNING £150million transfer that could ruin Pep Guardiola’s summer

Manchester United and Manchester City could be in a transfer battle for unsettled Chelsea forward Eden Hazard this summer, according to latest reports.

The Belgium international is yet to sign a new contract at Stamford Bridge and may be heading closer to the exit door due to the club’s stance on his contract situation.

According to the Daily Mirror, Chelsea would be willing to cash in on Hazard at around £150million this summer if he does not commit his future by the end of the season.

With not long left to go in the 2017/18 campaign, United could be handed a significant boost in their pursuit of Hazard in the coming weeks after links with him throughout the season.

City will provide competition for the 27-year-old, who has also been linked with the likes of Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain in the past.

United, however, could be ideal for Hazard to get his career going again as he’d fill an important role in this Red Devils side.

Having reached some of the best form of his career under Jose Mourinho at Chelsea, the former Lille forward would now add spark and creativity to a United side that has been lacking in that area in the big games this term.

£150m also shouldn’t be too much for United to spend as they make attack a priority this summer, with big names like Gareth Bale and Marco Asensio also linked with the club in recent times.