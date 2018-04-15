€100m Liverpool, Chelsea and Arsenal transfer target dubbed best in the world by manager

Liverpool, Chelsea and Arsenal are battling to sign the best goalkeeper in the world – according to the player’s manager, at least.

This is the view of Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone, who has heaped huge praise on his ‘keeper Jan Oblak amid transfer rumours linking him with a move to the Premier League.

Oblak has been a key member of this Atletico side for some time now, and he looks set to become a man in demand this summer as Liverpool and Arsenal reportedly do battle over him, according to a recent report by Spanish publication AS.

The 25-year-old would certainly make a fine addition for either of those sides given their issues in goal at the moment, while Chelsea have also been linked with him as a potential replacement for Thibaut Courtois.

The Daily Express have mentioned the Blues as potential suitors for the shot-stopper with an £88million release clause, which could well be viewed as a bargain if he is indeed the best in the world in his position as Simeone says.

‘Jan is the best goalkeeper in the world,’ the Argentine has been quoted in the Metro.

‘Atletico are working to get the best possible players, we want players who can raise the level of the club and I hope Jan will remain with us for long time.’