Video: Alexandre Lacazette goal puts Arsenal 1-0 up vs Newcastle after superb link-up with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Arsenal are 1-0 up against Newcastle thanks to this Alexandre Lacazette goal that came after some superb link-up play from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The Gunners went with a slightly adventurous-looking attack against the Magpies this afternoon, with Arsene Wenger praised for playing his two big-name strikers up front together.

It’s rare the two have got on the pitch at the same time due to a combination of Lacazette’s injury struggles, while Aubameyang is ineligible to play in the Europa League.

Still, this Lacazette goal shows just how much he could shine when played alongside Aubameyang, who threatened to actually steal his place up front when he joined from Borussia Dortmund in January.

Instead, the pair are proving an effective combination, with the Gabon international superbly taking down a long ball wide on the left before providing the cross for his colleague.

As the Lacazette goal video below shows, the Frenchman then finished with aplomb into the top corner, showing the kind of penalty box instincts that made him at a hit at previous club Lyon.