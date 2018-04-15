Lionel Messi pleads for Barcelona to make transfer swoop for €35M La Liga starlet who’s been likened to rival Cristiano Ronaldo

Lionel Messi has reportedly urged Spanish giants Barcelona to make a move for Valencia and Portugal winger Goncalo Guedes, who has been likened by the Argentine to fierce rival Cristiano Ronaldo.

Don Balon are reporting that Messi was impressed with Guedes’ performance in the Bluagrana’s 2-1 win over Valencia on Saturday, and following this, has urged the Barca board to look into signing the player.

The news outlet are also stating that, in Barca’s 2-1 win over Valencia, Guedes reminded Messi of Cristiano Ronaldo during his time at Man United, a compliment that any player in the world would love to hear said about them.

Since moving to Valencia from PSG in the winter of 2017 for €35M (£31M) (fee as per L’Equipe, as re-reported by the Sun), Guedes has managed to establish himself as one of the most exciting talents in the whole of Spain.

In 27 league appearances for Los Che this season, the Portuguese international has managed to rack up a total of four goals and 10 assists, an impressive return for a player of his age.

Guedes’ blistering pace and fantastic ability with the ball at his feet has seen some label him as one of the most exciting players to watch in La Liga, and rightly so!

If Barcelona end up listening to Messi’s cries, it’ll be interesting to see how high a transfer fee the player ends up commanding.