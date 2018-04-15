Liverpool ready to rival Chelsea for want-away £70million star who’d be lethal alongside Mohamed Salah

Liverpool are reportedly one of the latest clubs to show an interest in the potential summer transfer of Bayern Munich goal machine Robert Lewandowski.

The Poland international has been strongly linked with Chelsea of late, and the Daily Star report that the Blues are among the clubs being offered his services as he looks for a move this summer.

However, the Daily Star also mention Liverpool and Manchester City as two clubs who could join the running for the £70million-rated Lewandowski due to the fact that he’s worked under Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola in the past.

Reds boss Klopp arguably launched Lewandowski’s career when they were at Borussia Dortmund together, while the 29-year-old was also a key player for Guardiola when he was Bayern Munich manager.

It seems likely that Lewandowski would be a big hit in the Premier League after an extremely prolific career, and one can only imagine the damage he and Mohamed Salah would do up front together for Liverpool.

The Merseyside giants are already one of the most feared attacking outfits in Europe right now, and the addition of Lewandowski to their front three would surely mean they were serious contenders once again for the Champions League and give them a chance of mounting a stronger Premier League title challenge next year as well.