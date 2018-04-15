Liverpool strike deal to sign wonderkid from Premier League rivals and Steven Gerrard may have played a vital role in transfer raid

Liverpool look set to sign a wonderkid from a Premier league rival and Steven Gerrard may have played a huge role in the transfer.

Liverpool look to have struck a deal to sign England starlet Bobby Duncan from Manchester City with the help from Steven Gerrard.

A report from the Sun has stated that Liverpool look nailed on to prize the youngster away from Pep Guardiola’s side.

Further, what is perhaps the most significant piece on information in the deal is that the teenager is the cousin of Liverpool legend and now youth academy coach Steven Gerrard.

Gerrard is likely to have played a role in persuading his cousin to join Anfield and the two will of course have the opportunity to work alongside each other closely with Gerrard now working with the Liverpool youth teams as a coach.

At just 16-years-old Duncan has caught the eye of many having already been capped at international level for England’s successful U17 side. The previously mentioned report suggests that Duncan looks set to leave Man City after a contract disagreement.

If the youngster can go on to fulfil just a fraction of Gerrard’s success he will of course be cemented as a Liverpool hero just like his cousin.