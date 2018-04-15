Pep Guardiola orders £50million transfer after dropping hint over Manchester City star’s future

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is reportedly pushing for his club to bring in more quality in key positions this summer, with Bayern Munich star Thiago Alcantara a key transfer target.

The Spanish tactician has hinted David Silva may not start as often next season and it’s clear a playmaker of Alcantara’s quality would make an ideal long-term replacement in that area of the pitch.

MORE: Manchester City ready to pounce for £167million-rated superstar transfer after major development

On Silva, he said: ‘Next season, David maybe will not play every game, that’s why the squad has to be big.’

Guardiola brought Alcantara to Bayern when he first took over as manager at the Allianz Arena, and he’s now looking to sign him again for around £50million, according to the Daily Mail.

City are already one of the top teams in Europe and have quality all over the pitch, but the addition of the Spain international would certainly assure they remain a force to be reckoned with again at the highest level.

Alcantara has shown himself to be one of the finest creative players in Europe in recent years, recovering well at Bayern after a number of injury problems early on in his time there.

It seems likely the 27-year-old would have little trouble fitting in in the Premier League, particularly having played under Guardiola before and due to being perfectly suited to the style of football deployed at the Etihad Stadium.