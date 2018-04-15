Manchester United confident of completing superb £20million transfer after opening talks

Manchester United are reportedly confident they can seal the transfer of Celtic defender Kieran Tierney this summer after sounding out his club over a deal.

The Red Devils could do with a young and versatile talent like Tierney, who looks one of the most promising defensive players in the game after a superb breakthrough in Scottish football.

Surely now ready to move on to the next level, United have been in touch about signing him and seem to believe they can push a move through, according to ESPN.

It’s previously been reported by the Daily Record that United would likely have to pay around £20million to sign Tierney, which looks an absolute bargain if they can pull it off.

The 20-year-old would be a clear upgrade on Luke Shaw and Ashley Young at left-back, and can also operate on the right or as a centre-back.

Despite his youth, Tierney has already captained both Celtic and Scotland on a couple of occasions and has generally shown maturity and leadership beyond his years.

This is precisely the kind of player Jose Mourinho needs to be bringing in and building his side around for the next few years and fans will hope there is truth in reports that the club are confident of securing this bargain transfer.