Manchester United star prefers shock Arsenal transfer to European giants

Manchester United fans will be stunned and angered to learn that one of their heroes is keen on a summer transfer to Arsenal if he is to leave Old Trafford.

The France international faces an uncertain future at United but wants to carry on playing in the Premier League and is open to joining the Gunners, according to Le 10 Sport, as translated by the Daily Mirror.

Martial has established himself as one of Europe’s most exciting young players in recent times, though he’s struggled to hold down a regular place in Jose Mourinho’s side, particularly in the second half of this season.

A pacey and clinical forward, Martial can play on the left or as a centre-forward and looks like he could be a great fit for a club like Arsenal.

Juventus and PSG are also mentioned as potential suitors for the 22-year-old, while Chelsea and Tottenham could also be in contention from England.

Still, it’s suggested Arsenal could be his preferred option in a surprise move given their recent lack of success.

That said, Martial looks an ideal Arsene Wenger player and may be more of a priority for the north London giants after they lost three key attacking players in Alexis Sanchez, Olivier Giroud and Theo Walcott in January.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Henrikh Mkhitaryan have since come in, but the club could no doubt do with more in that area, and a top young player like Martial would make sense as a priority target.