Barcelona tempted to let €100million star seal transfer to Manchester United

Manchester United could be in luck as Barcelona are reportedly tempted by the prospect of selling goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen to the Red Devils for around €100million.

Don Balon reports that the Germany international is United’s priority target to replace David de Gea as his future at Old Trafford looks in some doubt going into this summer.

Ter Stegen would no doubt be a fine signing for any top club after impressing at the Nou Camp, but it seems that kind of money would make Barcelona think about letting him go.

Of course, most United fans will surely be hoping the club just manage to keep hold of star player De Gea, who is surely the finest goalkeeper on the planet right now.

The Spain international has had another outstanding season at United and it’s hard to imagine the club would swap him for anyone else right now.

Still, if they are powerless to prevent his departure it could be reassuring that a player of Ter Stegen’s calibre could be available for a price that doesn’t look unreasonable in this current market.