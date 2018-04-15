Manager gives definitive answer on whether £40m star will return to Liverpool

The club manager of a huge European side has given a definitive verdict on whether a star will be allowed to return to Liverpool.

AC Milan club manager Christian Abbiati has had his say on whether Suso will seal a transfer back to Liverpool amid recent speculation.

The Birmingham Mail reported today that Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp could be eyeing a £40m move for the Spaniard who played for the Reds up until 2015.

CalcioMercato have since reported comments form the AC Milan club manager Abbiati on whether Suso is likely to be allowed to depart the San Siro.

Abbiati made it clear that Milan would endeavour to keep ahold of Suso at all costs and even if they signed Napoli star Jose Callejon.

“Callejon-Suso exchange? Callejon is a great player, but we have Suso who is a champion and I would keep him close, and if Callejon should come too, so be it.”

The news is likely to come as a blow to Liverpool who have strongly been linked with reuniting with Suso. The Spaniard struggled under Brendan Rodgers at Anfield to cement regular playing time and since moving to Milan he has shown that he is a talented attacking midfielder when given the opportunity to play.

However, at just 25-year-old the midfielder has plenty of time ahead of him and while a Liverpool return may not be granted at the moment that could all change further down the line.