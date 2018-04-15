“Gutted when United let him go”- Manchester United fans marvel over “world class” performance from former star and regret letting him leave

Manchester United fans took to social media to offer a flurry of plaudits to a former Reds star following his individual performance this weekend.

Manchester United fans were full of praise for Ben Foster following their clash with West Brom at Old Trafford.

Foster is of course a former United player and he produced a magnificent individual performance that had United fans alongside West Brom supporters offering plaudits for the England goalkeeper.

Foster payed for Manchester United between 2005 and 2010 after sealing a move from Stoke City to join the Red Devils under Sir Alex Ferguson. The goalkeeper then later departed for Birmingham City for two years and even clinched a League Cup title before moving to Midlands side West Brom in 2012.

While Forster and West Brom have had a season to forget this year in the Premier League and are currently rooted to 20th position, the England ‘keeper managed to produce a memorable performance at Old Trafford this afternoon against his former side.

Foster produced four huge saves today against United as the West Brom goal was peppered with 14 attempts from Manchester United throughout the course of the 90 minutes.

Foster walked away from Old Trafford with a clean sheet and a man of the match performance as United gifted rivals Manchester City the title.

Thanks to United, Ben Foster is the new De Gea — David (@davidmisme) April 15, 2018

can tell Ben Foster used to be a United keeper, class save that — Denzyl (@DenzylPassleyy) April 15, 2018

Foster giving the performance of his life because former Manchester United player. — eddy (@ediological) April 15, 2018

Imagine Ben Foster played for UNITED n made that save everybody will be bla bla bla over it but since he played for West Brom everyone is like DeGea like save not much fuss bout it?????????? — adrensh (@adrysns916) April 15, 2018

Ben Foster. He would upgrade himself whenever he plays against United. But against Chelsea ?#MUNWBA — Mageshvaran (@mgezshadow) April 15, 2018

Foster is a quality keeper.

I was gutted when United let him go . — karen love (@karen34love) April 15, 2018