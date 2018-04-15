Neymar prepared to seal Manchester United transfer if Jose Mourinho also signs Tottenham and Barcelona stars

Neymar is reportedly ready to consider sealing a transfer to Manchester United if Jose Mourinho can also deliver two other big-name signings this summer.

In what is a very big ask, Neymar is said to be keen for the Red Devils to build a team capable of challenging for the Champions League by also bringing in Tottenham striker Harry Kane and Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti, according to Don Balon.

MORE: Brazilian ready to accept Manchester United transfer after being angered by club decision

The Brazil international does not want to end up at another team like Paris Saint-Germain, who have been just short of breaking into Europe’s elite this season with a disappointing early exit from the Champions League.

Neymar’s injury problems haven’t helped PSG’s cause, but it now seems he’s prepared to give up on the club already if United can make him a tempting enough offer.

United would benefit hugely from bringing in those players, but it would surely be beyond even their considerable finances to land all three in one transfer window.

Neymar and Kane are among two of the best forward players in the world at the peak of their powers right now, while Umtiti is also up there with Europe’s best central defenders.