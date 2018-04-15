Brazilian ready to accept Manchester United transfer after being angered by club decision

Manchester United look to have been handed a significant boost in their pursuit of the transfer of Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar this summer.

According to Don Balon, the Brazil international is desperate to quit PSG at the end of this season, despite only arriving at the Parc des Princes less than a year ago.

Neymar would be a hugely ambitious signing for United, but it seems he’s keen on a move to the Premier League, so says Don Balon, and also enthusiastic about the idea of playing under Jose Mourinho.

This would be seen as a step up for the 26-year-old, who is reported as being unhappy with the decision by PSG to appoint Thomas Tuchel as their next manager to replace the struggling Unai Emery.

The German tactician impressed at previous club Borussia Dortmund but perhaps isn’t the biggest name and certainly doesn’t seem to match Neymar’s lofty ambitions.

United could do with a quality attacker like Neymar in their ranks after their failure to keep up with Manchester City this season, which has often been down to a lack of spark in the final third, particularly in big games.

The former Barcelona man would be a comfortable upgrade on Alexis Sanchez in attack after the Chilean’s slow start at Old Trafford following his January move from Arsenal.