Real Madrid and Barcelona set to lock horns in race to secure transfer of €40M Spanish talent

Barcelona have reportedly entered the race to sign Real Sociedad defender Alvaro Odriozola, who is also a target for Zinedine Zidane’s Real Madrid

Don Balon are stating that Barca are confident of securing a deal for the defender, and that he is also a target for Los Blancos, meaning that the two could lock horns in the race for the player.

The news outlet are also stating that the player’s current contract contains a €40M release clause, a price that should be deemed a bargain in today’s current transfer market.

It’s easy to see why both Real and Barcelona are interested in signing Odriozola, as the Spaniard has proven time and time again to be one of the most talented young players in La Liga.

The 22-year-old’s blistering speed and superb crossing ability has seen some label him as one of the most dangerous fullbacks in the league, and rightly so.

Should Real and Barcelona both be serious about signing Odriozola, it’ll definitely be interesting to see which club ends up managing to get a deal over the line for the young Spanish international.