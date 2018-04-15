Real Madrid eyeing up transfer of key Liverpool starter as potential replacement for ageing Los Blancos stalwart

Real Madrid are reportedly eyeing up a move for Liverpool star Emre Can as a potential replacement for current key man Luka Modric.

Diario Gol are stating that Croatian has informed his close friends that he will be leaving the club come the summer, and that the midfielder is set to secure a move back to the Premier League.

The news outlet are also stating that if Modric is to actually leave the Santiago Bernabeu in the near future, then the club will make a move for Emre Can, who they state is also being tracked by Man City and Juventus.

Emre Can has been a pivotal part of Jurgen Klopp’s side this season, who are on course to make their first Champions League final since 2005, however he’ll have a hard task on his hands filling the void left by Modric if the Croat does depart Los Blancos.

The former Spurs star has been instrumental since his move from north London many seasons ago, with the midfielder managing to establish himself as one of the best in the world during his time at Madrid.

His composure on the ball, as well as wide range of passing, combined with his ability to form a solid partnership with Toni Kroos has gone a long way to helping Madrid be crowned champions of Europe for the last two seasons.

If Can does end up replacing Modric in Madrid, it’ll be interesting to see how the German copes with the amount of pressure he’s going to have on his shoulders.