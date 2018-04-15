Real Madrid to eye up Juventus star in transfer swoop if Liverpool target secures move away from Los Blancos

Real Madrid are set to target Juventus and Colombia winger Juan Cuadrado if Liverpool target Lucas Vazquez ends up departing the Santiago Bernabeu.

Don Balon are stating that Vazquez has attracted interest from Jurgen Klopp’s side, and that Zinedine Zidane already has a like-for-like replacement in mind should the Spaniard depart the club.

The news outlet are also stating that Zidane’s side have Cuadrado, formerly of Chelsea, in mind as a replacement for Vazquez, which if it were to happen, would almost certainly be an upgrade.

Since coming through the youth academy at the Santiago Bernabeu, Vazquez has failed to hold down a first team place with Zinedine Zidane’s side thus far.

The winger has made 27 appearances in the league so far this campaign, however a large part of these have been from the substitute’s bench.

Since moving to Juventus from Chelsea in the summer of 2015, Colombian international Cuadrado has managed to clock up a total of 13 goals and 24 assists in 108 appearances for the Old Lady, a formidable return for a player of his quality and position.

Should Vazquez end up leaving Madrid, it’ll be interesting to see if Los Blancos end up making a move to try and bring Cuadrado to the Spanish capital.