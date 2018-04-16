AC Milan and Inter both want €30m-rated Brazilian starlet, key solution for Gattuso

AC Milan and Inter have reportedly both set their sights on the same Ajax youngster with David Neres said to be on both their radars.

The 21-year-old Brazilian starlet has been in fine form this season, scoring 12 goals and providing 13 assists in 35 appearances in all competitions.

Having moved from Sao Paulo to Ajax in January 2017, he has seemingly adjusted and settled well in Europe, and he has in turn been attracting interest with his impressive form.

According to Calciomercato, both Milan and Inter want him but will have to splash out around €30m. Particularly in the case of the former, he could be exactly what Gennaro Gattuso needs this summer.

Neres can play on either flank, and has shown creative quality, pace and an eye for goal. With a lack of depth forcing Gattuso to constantly field Suso and Hakan Calhanoglu in the wide positions, with neither able to offer a different dynamic in terms of changing pace, that is an area where Milan will arguably have to prioritise this summer.

It remains to be seen if Neres is the solution, but the Italian giants certainly seem to be looking in the right place at least and will hope to see off their city rivals.

From Inter’s perspective, Luciano Spalletti already has Ivan Perisic and Antonio Candreva at his disposal in those areas, but perhaps changes are coming this summer and Neres could be a replacement.

Having established himself as a key figure at Ajax with regular playing time, time will tell if the youngster himself even wants to make such a move so early in his career as he could risk being a bit-part player to start.

Nevertheless, it’s surely going to be difficult to ignore the calls from Milan if both these Serie A giants are keen on landing his signature this summer.