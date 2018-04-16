Barcelona squad vs Celta Vigo announced: Delighted fans react to one inclusion in particular

As they continue to put their Champions League disappointment behind them, Barcelona will be fully focused on facing Celta Vigo on Tuesday night.

The Catalan giants received significant criticism after crashing out of Europe at the hands of Roma last week, but a win over Celta will move them closer to another La Liga title.

SEE MORE: Done deal: Barcelona expected to make major announcement over weekend

Ernesto Valverde’s men boast an 11-point lead over Atletico Madrid with just six games remaining, and so they will be confident in their ability to secure more silverware.

Coupled with the Copa del Rey final against Sevilla on Sunday, Valverde has received plenty of praise from supporters, as seen in the tweets below, for finally rotating and resting key players while the inclusion of defender Yerry Mina in particular seems to have left them pleased.

The Colombian ace has struggled to make recent matchday squads as he hasn’t been able to settle at the Nou Camp since his January arrival. With Barca set to make changes to their starting line-up, he’ll be hopeful of getting some playing time and having an impact before the season is over.

There is still plenty on the line for Barcelona though, as while they won’t want to slip up and give Atleti any encouragement, they’re also looking to extend their record 39-game unbeaten run in La Liga.

A win would move them closer to securing another league title, but perhaps Sunday’s showdown with Sevilla has taken on more importance from Valverde’s perspective, with Gerard Pique, Sergio Busquets and Andres Iniesta among those left out.

A strong line-up is still expected, but he’ll undoubtedly have one eye on the weekend to ensure he has a fully-fit squad at his disposal.

Please start Mina and Vermaelen! — PuySquets (@Cule4Lyfe) April 16, 2018

Pique finally gets a rest — Mamoun (@Mamounjr10) April 16, 2018

Pique, Iniesta, Rakitic and Busquets not included…GOOD!!!

That mean’s at the least Countinho, Vermaelen and Gomes or Paulinho will for sure play! — ?Barca Çulé?? (@Tapouthepp) April 16, 2018

Mina needs to play — DOPE ASE (@aser_jeune) April 16, 2018

MINAAA finakllyyyyyy — Blaugrana (@barcaops) April 16, 2018

Yerri Mina? — jonathan rosales (@jonathanjahre) April 16, 2018

Finaly Yerri gets the nod! So much comfort in that inclusion. — Victor Àbàtì ?? (@Victor_O_Abati) April 16, 2018

Please please start mina and dembele….???? — ???? ? (@QassimMhidat) April 16, 2018

hope Mina starts, MOTM vs Getafe — Daten (@Daten_FCB) April 16, 2018