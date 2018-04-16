Lionel Messi intervention could hand €150million Barcelona transfer target to Real Madrid

Barcelona star Lionel Messi’s intervention could see the club’s arch rivals Real Madrid beat them to the transfer of Juventus forward Paulo Dybala, according to reports in Spain.

The Argentina international is said to have stepped in and advised Barcelona against signing Dybala last summer, and he’s now a target for Real Madrid, according to Don Balon.

Messi clearly doesn’t rate his fellow countryman and is taking a pretty big risk as it looks like Madrid could now sign the €150million-rated attacker in one of this summer’s major deals.

Despite perhaps not yet being the finished product at the highest level, Dybala has shown plenty of promise at Juventus and it’s little wonder he’s attracted rumoured interest from bigger sides this season.

Real could do with a player of his ability in their front three after disappointing campaigns from Karim Benzema and Gareth Bale in that area, and if he ends up being success at the Bernabeu, they’ll surprisingly have Messi to thank.

It remains to be seen how Barca fans would react to their star player getting involved in matters off the pitch if his intervention backfires, no matter how great he is on the pitch.