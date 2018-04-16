Chelsea ace at risk of facing suspension, could miss FA Cup semi-final clash

Chelsea left-back Marcos Alonso escaped punishment against Southampton at the weekend with a nasty looking challenge, but he may reportedly face retrospective action.

The Blues produced a stunning comeback at St. Mary’s on Saturday, coming from two goals behind to secure a 3-2 win against the Saints to boost morale and pile further misery on Mark Hughes and his players.

With the two sides set to meet again in their FA Cup semi-final this weekend, Alonso may not play any part as The Mirror report that the Spaniard could face a suspension for his dangerous foul on Shane Long.

Mike Dean opted not to take any action at the time despite seemingly being in a perfect position to see the foul as Alonso raked his studs down Long’s calf, as seen in the video below.

However, that still left Alonso at risk of the FA taking retrospective action, and as per the report above, it appears as though that’s the threat that he now faces in the coming days.

Given that the 27-year-old has been an almost ever-present for Antonio Conte this season, making 43 appearances in all competitions, it will be a huge blow for the Italian tactician if he is forced to replace him.

Nevertheless, if the FA do opt to take action and discipline Alonso, he’ll surely have no case to argue against it as the replay speaks for itself.

With their top-four hopes hanging by a thread, Chelsea will be desperate to salvage something from the season with an FA Cup triumph, but they may have to try and book their spot in next month’s final without their first-choice left wing back.