Chelsea and Liverpool transfer boost: Cristiano Ronaldo urges Real Madrid to change plans and sign Manchester United star

Chelsea and Liverpool may be pleased to learn that Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is asking the club to switch targets as they eye the transfer of a new goalkeeper.

According to Don Balon, the Spanish giants have been looking into signing Roma shot-stopper Alisson for that position, but Ronaldo wants them to go all out for what he believes to be a superior option – David de Gea.

The Manchester United goalkeeper is arguably the best player in the world in his position right now and it’s easy to see why Ronaldo would want him at Madrid.

Still, it remains to be seen if the Red Devils could be persuaded to let such an important player go at a time when they urgently need as strong a squad as possible to close the gap on Manchester City in next season’s Premier League title race.

Alisson transfer boost for Chelsea and Liverpool

Were this to happen, however, it would be a boost for Chelsea and Liverpool after recent reports linking them with Alisson.

The Brazilian looks like he could be ideal for either club given their current needs, with Chelsea yet to extend Thibaut Courtois’ contract as he heads into the final year of his deal.

Liverpool, meanwhile, surely need an upgrade on Loris Karius and Simon Mignolet, with Don Balon recently claiming they were interested in a £70million deal for Alisson.

Don Balon have also claimed Alisson would be high on Chelsea’s list of potential replacements if Courtois were to leave Stamford Bridge.

It now seems Real Madrid could clear the way for both clubs to sign the Roma star, whilst also weakening one of their major rivals by signing De Gea from United.