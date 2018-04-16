Hands off warning issued for Liverpool target, boost for one LFC star in particular

With Loris Karius beginning to establish himself in the side, news that Roma have no intention of selling goalkeeper Alisson may not be such a blow for Liverpool.

The 24-year-old has now cemented his place as first choice between the posts for Jurgen Klopp’s side, as he has been named as a starter in the last 12 consecutive Premier League games.

SEE MORE: Liverpool warned about keeping Mohamed Salah amid Real Madrid transfer speculation

With Simon Mignolet now being forced to sit on the sidelines, it appears as though Karius has earned the faith of his coach, and he is certainly playing at a high level to ensure he stays in the line-up.

Speculation has continued to link Alisson with a move to Liverpool though, as noted by Sky Sports, but they add how Roma club president James Pallotta has essentially issued a hands-off warning to any interested parties in the Brazilian international as they sensibly have no desire to see him leave the Stadio Olimpico.

“We have no intention of selling him,” he is quoted as saying by Sky Sports. “I mean zero at all. I’m sure some people will probably come in with some bids, but I don’t have any interest in selling him.

“When we got him, I thought the same thing and as far as I’m concerned, I mean no.”

That very much seems like a no-nonsense warning to any club considering a move for Alisson this summer that they’re wasting their time, with the 25-year-old impressing in the Italian capital this season with 19 clean sheets in 42 appearances.

In turn, it could also be music to the ears of Karius, as rather than seeing stiff competition for a starting berth arrive at Anfield this summer, it would be a huge boost for him if Klopp opted for a low-key addition to act as a back-up, if Mignolet opts to move on given his lack of playing time in recent weeks.