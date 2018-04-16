Champions League winner keen on new challenge following Manchester United transfer approach

Manchester United look to be making progress on sealing the transfer of a necessary midfield signing this summer.

Things might be going badly on the pitch at the moment, but off it it looks like the Red Devils look in a good position to complete the signing of Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic.

According to Don Balon, the Croatia international is mulling over his future and has reasons he’s tempted to take up a proposal to make the switch to Old Trafford.

United will lose Michael Carrick to retirement at the end of the season and it seems manager Jose Mourinho has made Rakitic one of his priority targets to replace the English veteran in that position.

The 30-year-old has been one of the finest in Europe in his position in recent years, and scored the opening goal for Barcelona in their 3-1 Champions League final win over Juventus in 2015.

That strike sent Barca on their way to the treble, and it’s little surprise now that the player perhaps feels it’s time for a change.

Don Balon claim Rakitic is unsure about his position as a regular at the Nou Camp next season and is tempted to take the bigger money on offer in Manchester for what may be his final big contract in football.