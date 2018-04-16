Jose Mourinho steps up pursuit of £89m-rated ace to address key Man Utd concern

With Michael Carrick set to retire and Marouane Fellaini’s contract expiring this summer, Man Utd could have a potential problem on their hands in midfield.

Should both men no longer be part of the squad next season, that would leave Jose Mourinho with Paul Pogba, Nemanja Matic, Ander Herrera and Scott McTominay as his midfield options.

SEE MORE: Trouble for Man Utd: Juventus, Bayern line up to prise key figure away

For a club of Man Utd’s size and the expectations that come with that of competing on various fronts, that simply won’t be enough for the Portuguese tactician and so reinforcements will certainly be needed in that department.

According to The Daily Mail, they’ve stepped up their pursuit of Lazio ace Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, with the £89m-rated Serbian international earning plenty of praise for the impact he has made in Serie A since arriving in 2015, as the Red Devils reportedly sent scouts to watch him in action last week.

The 23-year-old has bagged 11 goals and seven assists in 42 appearances so far this season, establishing himself as a pivotal figure in Simone Inzaghi’s side as they continue to push for a top-four finish this season to secure a Champions League qualification spot.

Powerful, athletic, defensively and tactically switched on with a real attacking threat both in the air and with his feet, Milinkovic-Savic arguably ticks plenty of boxes needed in a modern-day midfielder.

Paired with Matic and Pogba, Man Utd could have a very formidable midfield next season if they sign him, but it remains to be seen if Mourinho and Co. can prise him away from the Stadio Olimpico as Lazio will undoubtedly be desperate to keep hold of one of their best players.

At just 23 years of age, he also has his whole career ahead of him with plenty of room for improvement too.