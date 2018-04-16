Club chief sends message to Arsenal and Liverpool over £90million star transfer

Arsenal and Liverpool have been told it would cost a considerable sum of money to seal the transfer of Monaco winger Thomas Lemar this summer.

The Ligue 1 giants’ vice president Vadim Vasilyev made it clear that Lemar is available as long as the club receive a big offer for him, and wished any suitors the best of luck in paying the kind of money they’re looking for.

The Liverpool Echo recently mentioned interest from the Reds and Arsenal in the France international, but suggested Jurgen Klopp’s side had cooled their interest due to his asking price of around £90million.

That seems a reasonable price in this current market, with similarly talented players moving for that kind of money in recent times, including Philippe Coutinho, whose departure from Liverpool to Barcelona means the Merseyside giants should have plenty to spend in the transfer market.

A quality attacker like Lemar would be ideal for Liverpool to replace Coutinho, and the Reds now know what they have to do in order to win the race for his signature.

‘Good luck to those who want him,’ Vasilyev told Telefoot when asked about Lemar, as translated by the Daily Mirror.

The Russian was then asked if Lemar would cost as much as £110m, to which he replied he would ‘cost a lot’.

Monaco lost many of their star players last summer and could be raided again this year, with Lemar and Fabinho likely to be among those attracting interest from bigger names, following the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Bernardo Silva and Tiemoue Bakayoko who left last summer.