Liverpool fans won’t be impressed with Mido’s comments on Mohamed Salah

Mohamed Salah has enjoyed an incredible season with Liverpool this year, and he will undoubtedly be fully focused on ending it with silverware.

While the Reds are in a strong position to finish in the top four in the Premier League, they’ve advanced to the last four of the Champions League where they’ll face Roma.

SEE MORE: Hands off warning issued for Liverpool target, boost for one LFC star in particular

Key in their success this season has been Salah’s form, as the 25-year-old has bagged a staggering haul of 40 goals and 13 assists in 45 appearances in all competitions.

Liverpool will naturally be desperate to keep hold of the Egyptian international in order to take them closer to winning major honours, but Mido has suggested that his compatriot should join Real Madrid instead and take his game ‘to the next level’.

“Real Madrid want him, and we have all seen the poor performances of Gareth Bale and Karim Benzema with the 4-4-2,” Mido is quoted as saying by KingFut.com.

“I was afraid that Salah might fail at Liverpool, but I think he is ready to jump to the next level. Real Madrid would be able to use his strengths,”

Given his pivotal role at Anfield and his form since joining Jurgen Klopp, it’s difficult to make a case for Salah being anywhere other than Liverpool next season.

However, while Reds fans won’t like Mido’s comments, he makes a valid point in that Salah would be capable of having a real influence at the Bernabeu.

With his pace, movement and eye for goal in wide positions, he would seemingly suit Madrid’s style of play perfectly with Gareth Bale struggling to force his way into Zinedine Zidane’s starting line-up in recent weeks while Karim Benzema has a meagre nine goals in 38 games this season.

In turn, from a Los Blancos perspective, it would make perfect sense to move for Salah, but it’s questionable as to whether he would see a move to Spain after the season he’s having as the right move. Liverpool will certainly be hoping he doesn’t see it that way and that he will lead their charge to major honours moving forward instead.