Mohamed Salah singles out Liverpool team-mate for key role in aiding his Golden Boot challenge

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah may be on fire in front of goal this season, but he’s stressed the importance of his team-mates in helping him reach his incredibly 40-goal tally so far.

The Egypt international scored again against Bournemouth in a 3-0 win this weekend, and many will now be tipping him to win both the Golden Boot and PFA Player of the Year.

Salah currently has 30 league goals, five more than nearest challenger Harry Kane, and while he admits it’s on his mind, he’s stressed that helping Liverpool win the Champions League is his biggest priority by a long way.

Salah was also keen to play down his own success by talking up the qualities of strike partner Roberto Firmino and the way he helps the team up front, as well as Jurgen Klopp’s general tactics meaning he’s always given plenty of opportunities to score, making his job easier in that department.

‘Of course, I cannot lie – it (the Golden Boot) is in my mind,’ Salah told the Independent. ‘But you know, you can see today with the team everyone tries to pass the ball to me to help me.

‘I am also sure that Tottenham’s players try to help Harry Kane, and also Manchester City’s try to help Sergio Aguero. It’s like that, but in the end, we play as a team.

‘You know you can see with Bobby Firmino, he scores a lot of goals this season. It’s also a different season for him. I think the way we play it gives us more chances to score. The way we play helps us a lot to be in front of the goal all the time.’