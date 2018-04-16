Manchester City in advanced talks to beat Manchester United to transfer of £69m-rated star

Manchester City’s transfer talks with Isco seem to be at an advanced stage despite some disagreement with Real Madrid over his fee.

According to Diario Gol, City have presented the Spain international with a tempting contract offer and even have housing sorted for him in Manchester.

MORE: Nemanja Vidic sums up the difference between Manchester United under Ferguson and Mourinho

However, the report states that the two clubs remain some way apart on how much the deal will cost, with Madrid demanding £69million while City are currently trying to get him for just £34m.

Given that Isco is one of the most in-form creative midfield players in Europe right now, £69m doesn’t seem an unfair amount to pay at all, even if the 25-year-old hasn’t always been an automatic starter for Zinedine Zidane’s side this season.

With David Silva ageing, the addition of a player like Isco makes a great deal of sense for the club as they look to retain their Premier League crown next season and put up a stronger challenge for the Champions League.

City could face competition for Isco’s signature from Manchester United, however, with Don Balon claiming Jose Mourinho could even be willing to part with goalkeeper David de Gea in order to bring him to Old Trafford.

Wherever he ends up, it would certainly be a joy for neutrals to see an attacker of Isco’s quality in the Premier League in the near future.