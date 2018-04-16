Jose Mourinho sanctions Manchester United swap deal to beat Chelsea to transfer of £70m-rated forward

Jose Mourinho is ready to give Manchester United the green light to offer struggling midfielder Paul Pogba to Real Madrid in order to beat Chelsea to the transfer of Gareth Bale.

The Portuguese tactician is keen to land the Wales international and isn’t so keen on keeping Pogba after his indifferent form for so much of this season, according to Don Balon.

MORE: Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho names the teams who can take the title off Manchester City next season

Bale shone in the Premier League during his time with Tottenham and it could be best for him to return to England to revive his career after a difficult injury-hit couple of years in Spain.

Don Balon have recently linked Chelsea as big admirers of the 28-year-old, with the source stating they would be ready to part with Eden Hazard to bring him to Stamford Bridge.

Given his side’s issues in attack this season, it’s little surprise that Mourinho is ready to make sure that doesn’t happen and that he can win the race for Bale’s signature this summer.

Alexis Sanchez has struggled since his January switch from Arsenal and a more natural wide-man could be needed to improve United’s goal threat next season, as they’ve been found wanting in that department this term, particularly in the big games.

Diario Gol have previously reported Bale would likely cost around £70million but United could surely get that fee down by offering Pogba in return, though it remains to be seen how popular that move would be with fans, many of whom will feel the 25-year-old has not been used properly by Mourinho.