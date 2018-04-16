Jose Mourinho ready to sacrifice major Manchester United star to beat Manchester City to transfer of in-form £75m ace

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is reportedly prepared to sacrifice one of his most important players in order to seal the transfer of Isco.

The Real Madrid attacking midfielder is in fine form right now and has also been linked with Manchester City in recent times, so it’s easy to see Mourinho’s motivations.

The Red Devils have lacked spark in attack for much of this season and were in poor form once again this weekend as their shock 1-0 home defeat to West Brom handed the Premier League title to rivals City.

United cannot afford to let Pep Guardiola strengthen even further with such a quality playmaker, who was recently linked by the Daily Mirror as a £75million target for the champions.

Manchester United to seal Isco transfer in swap deal?

According to Don Balon, United could now be ready to allow David de Gea to finally make the move to the Bernabeu if it helps them bring Isco to Old Trafford.

De Gea has been a world class performer for United in recent times and letting him go looks hugely risky, even if there’s some sense in prioritising improving the attack next season.

Isco would be a major upgrade on players like Paul Pogba and Juan Mata in a creative role for United and offering De Gea may be the best way to realistically get a deal done.