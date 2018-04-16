£131m Chelsea transfer target ready to quit current club unless two key demands are met

Chelsea look in a good position to seal the transfer of Real Madrid attacking midfielder Marco Asensio following recent links with the player.

The Blues look in need of a revamp next season after a nightmare campaign at Stamford Bridge that looks set to see them drop out of the Champions League next year.

MORE: Chelsea transfer boost: Cristiano Ronaldo urges Real Madrid to change plans and sign Man Utd star

Diario Gol claim Chelsea are determined to sign Asensio and he wants two main assurances over his future at the Bernabeu if he is to snub their advances.

The Spanish outlet suggests the Spain international wants to be guaranteed a key role in the first-team next season, and that means no ‘Galactico’ signings in attack that could threaten his place.

As well as that, Asensio is keen for a pay rise to recognise his status in Los Blancos’ squad after an impressive breakthrough last season.

The 22-year-old certainly looks a big talent and Diario Gol report there are many at Madrid who do not want to see him leave.

Little wonder Don Balon recently claimed Chelsea were prepared to pay as much as £131million for the youngster despite his being relatively unproven at the top level of the game.

Asensio’s potential is clear and he could flourish if given more game time at a club like Chelsea.