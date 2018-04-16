Pep Guardiola tipped to get £100m+ summer kitty after leading Man City to success

Pep Guardiola has guided Man City back to the summit of English football this season, and reports claim the club are making plans to ensure that they stay there.

City have secured the Premier League title with five games to spare this season, adding it to their triumph in the League Cup in a successful campaign.

SEE MORE: Manchester City in advanced talks to beat Manchester United to transfer of £69m-rated star

Having fallen short in the Champions League and FA Cup though, there is naturally still room for improvement, and that is where the reported further investment comes into play.

According to The Daily Mail, Guardiola will be given £100m+ this summer to strengthen his squad, with Fred and Riyad Mahrez specifically named as two potential summer transfer targets.

Those two signings would certainly make sense, as they would address key areas in the squad in need of additional depth and quality.

Fernandinho has carried a heavy load in the defensive midfield slot, making 44 appearances in all competitions this season. As he prepares to turn 33 next month, coupled with Yaya Toure’s contract expiring, Fred would be a crucial addition.

Meanwhile, in a more advanced area of the pitch, with Leroy Sane and Raheem Sterling regularly featuring in the wide positions, signing Mahrez would give Guardiola another option to continue to compete on various fronts moving forward along with Bernardo Silva.

In turn, while it will be a concern for their rivals, this seems like sensible spending from City as Guardiola will look to address certain weaknesses in his squad to ensure that they can go again next season and maintain the level set.

Injuries haven’t been kind to them this season with Benjamin Mendy’s long-term absence leaving them short at left-back for example. However, they managed to cope, and with some more new faces this summer, few would go against them winning more silverware next season.