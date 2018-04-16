Trouble for Man Utd: Juventus, Bayern line up to prise key figure away

As he continues to struggle to secure a regular starting berth for Man Utd, speculation has again linked Anthony Martial with an exit from Old Trafford this summer.

The 22-year-old has in fact made 41 appearances in all competitions so far this season, but his issue has been that he has been unable to establish himself as a permanent fixture in Jose Mourinho’s starting line-up.

Still, the French international has managed 11 goals and 10 assists this season as a reminder of his qualities, and so United would surely be well advised to make better use of him if they wish to avoid losing him this summer.

According to Calciomercato, not only does Martial want to leave, both Juventus and Bayern Munich are eager to snap him up and so it remains to be seen if he can be prised away from Old Trafford at the end of the season.

With fierce competition for places already in Mourinho’s squad with the likes of Marcus Rashford, Alexis Sanchez, Jesse Lingard and Juan Mata behind the main striker, it’s unclear if the Portuguese tactician will choose to further bolster that department this summer.

If he does, that could send a very negative message to Martial, and so a move to either Juve or Bayern could become a very appealing option to secure a more prominent role with both sides arguably a little light in that area.

With Zlatan Ibrahimovic leaving Man Utd though, that arguably opens up a space to compete with Romelu Lukaku for the role of leading striker, and so time will tell if Martial can still force his way into Mourinho’s plans and snub the ongoing exit talk.