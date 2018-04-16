Liverpool considering transfer swoop for international star ideal to replace Philippe Coutinho

Liverpool are reportedly keeping a close eye on the contract situation of Napoli attacking midfielder Piotr Zielinski ahead of a potential summer transfer window swoop.

The 23-year-old has impressed in Serie A and has long been on the Reds’ radar, dating back to his time at Empoli, according to Tuttomercatoweb.

Zielinski can play on the left or centrally and despite not quite being a regular starter for Napoli at present, could be an ideal long-term replacement for Philippe Coutinho if he fulfils his potential.

The Poland international is a slick and creative player who could fit in perfectly in Jurgen Klopp’s side, with many at the club clearly rating him highly after tracking him for so long.

Many Liverpool fans will be craving bigger names, but it’s worth noting just how much Klopp has achieved despite not always going in for the blockbuster transfer.

Few expected the likes of Mohamed Salah, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Andrew Robertson to reach the heights they have this season, while players already at the club such as Roberto Firmino and James Milner have also improved under Klopp.

It remains to be seen how much Napoli would ask for Zielinski, but it’s suggested the situation with his contract, which runs until 2021, could affect things.