Arsenal next manager odds: Who could replace Arsene Wenger?

Reports emanating say that Arsenal have a four man shortlist to replace Arsene Wenger this summer.

A new manager could come in even if Wenger can guide the Gunners to glory in the Europa League, despite Wenger having one year left on his current deal.

Wenger has been under pressure at Arsenal from certain quarters with some fans calling for change after a remarkable 22 seasons in charge at north London.

Despite winning three trophies in the last four years and reaching the semi-final of the Europa League and final of the Carabao Cup, the Gunners’ league form this season has been disappointing.

They have yet to take a single point away from home in 2018 and are only two points ahead of Burnley in 6th place.

They could miss out on Champions League football again this season unless they win the Europa League.

However, according to the Daily Mirror‘s John Cross, it still might not be enough to save Wenger his job.

Cross, believes the club have four men in mind to come in for Wenger next season: Joachim Low, Leonardo Jardim, Brendan Rodgers and Mikel Arteta.

Here are some of the odds below of who could replace the Frenchman at the helm next season.

Arsenal next manager odds

Thomas Tuchel – 6/4

Carlo Ancelotti – 4/1

Joachim Loew – 5/1

Max Allegri – 8/1

Brendan Rodgers – 10/1

Thierry Henry – 10/1

Lucien Favre – 12/1

Mikel Arteta – 14/1

Diego Simeone – 16/1

Luis Enrique – 16/1