Bournemouth vs Man Utd TV channel, stream, preview, odds, team news and kick-off time

Bournemouth host Man Utd in the Premier League tomorrow.

The Red Devils will be hoping to bounce back from defeat against West Brom which handed local rivals Manchester City the Premier League title.

Jose Mourinho’s men will also be hoping to secure 2nd place, with Liverpool lurking in 3rd place and are only one point behind.

As for Eddie Howe’s Bournemouth, they lost to in-form Liverpool, falling 3-0 to the Reds at Anfield.

When is Bournemouth vs Man Utd and what time is kick-off?

Bournemouth host Manchester United at the Vitality Stadium with kick-off scheduled for 7.45pm on Wednesday, April 18.

Bournemouth vs Man Utd TV channel and stream

BT SPORT 1 and BT Sport 4K Ultra HD are where you can find this one, with coverage starting at 7pm.

BT Sport subscribers will be able to stream the match online via the video player and the BT Sport app. Coverage starts at 7pm.

Bournemouth vs Man Utd team news

Lys Mousset, Andrew Surman and Callum Wilson all came off the bench in the defeat to Liverpool and could earn a place in the starting XI.

Tyrone Mings (fitness) and Adam Smith (MCL knee) remain sidelined and Junior Stanislas (knee) has been ruled out for the rest of the season.

For Mourinho’s side, Sergio Romero is missing and Phil Jones could feature for the first time since February after recovering from a hamstring injury.

Jose Mourinho could make changes to his team ahead of the FA Cup semi-final against Tottenham this weekend.

Bournemouth vs Man Utd odds

Bournemouth – 4/1

Draw – 8/1

Man Utd – 8/11