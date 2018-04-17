Brighton vs Tottenham line ups: Who’s in the starting XI as Alderweireld returns?

Tottenham Hotspur travel to the AMEX Stadium to face Brighton in the Premier League tonight.

Spurs lost 3-1 to City – their first in the league in 2018 – which ended a 14 game unbeaten run.

Mauricio Pochettino’s men could go 10 points clear of 5th place Chelsea should they win tonight.

With an FA Cup semi-final tie against Manchester Utd this weekend, Pochettino has included Lucas Moura, Victor Wanyama, Moussa Sissoko in the starting XI and Toby Alderweireld also starts for the north London side.

Meanwhile, Brighton lost the M23 derby to Crystal Palace on Saturday and sit seven points above the relegation zone.

Brighton vs Tottenham line ups

Brighton starting XI

? Here’s how Albion line up for tonight’s @premierleague game against @SpursOfficial at the Amex Stadium. #BHATOT 2? changes for the Seagulls – Bruno and Knockaert come in for Schelotto and Locadia.#BHAFC ??? pic.twitter.com/qqwuSsX1W0 — Brighton & Hove Albion ?? (@OfficialBHAFC) April 17, 2018

Tottenham starting XI

Lloris (C), Aurier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Davies, Wanyama, Sissoko, Eriksen, Lucas, Son, Kane.

Brighton vs Tottenham TV channel and stream

The match will be televised live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event, with coverage from 7:30pm.

Sky Sports subscribers can stream the match online via SkyGo and SkyGo app.