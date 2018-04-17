Burnley vs Chelsea TV channel, stream, preview, odds, team news and kick-off time

Burnley host Chelsea in the Premier League with the Clarets looking to overtake Arsenal in 6th place.

Sean Dyche’s Burnley have enjoyed a fantastic campaign and won their last five League games.

They are in pole position to claim a European place after they beat Leicester 2-1 win on Saturday to open a nine-point gap between themselves and the Foxes in eighth.

If Southampton do not win the FA Cup then seventh place will see them playing European football next season.

As for Chelsea, they almost lost to their FA Cup semi-final opponents Southampton on Saturday.

However, Olivier Giroud continued his remarkable scoring feat from the bench and inspired Chelsea to victory.

When is Burnley vs Chelsea and what time is kick-off?

Burnley host Chelsea at Turf Moor with kick-off scheduled for 7.45pm on Thursday, April 19.

Burnley vs Chelsea TV channel and stream

The match will be televised live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event, with coverage starting from 7:30pm.

Sky Sports subscribers will be able to stream the match online via SkyGo and the SkyGo app.

Burnley vs Chelsea team news

The host will be without Ben Mee (shin), Jonathan Walters (fitness), Scott Arfield (calf), Steven Defour and Robbie Brady (both knee) who are all unavailable.

Antonio Conte has no new injury or suspension concerns ahead of the game at Burnley.

Danny Drinkwater (calf), David Luiz (ankle) and Ethan Ampadu (broken ankle) remain sidelined.

Marcos Alonso will could be charged by the FA, with the Chelsea defender facing a three-game ban if charged and found guilty of violent conduct for his tackle on Southampton striker Shane Long.

Olivier Giroud could start upfront ahead of Alvaro Morata.

Burnley vs Chelsea odds

Burnley – 7/2

Draw – 13/5

Chelsea – 10/11