Celta Vigo vs Barcelona TV channel, stream, preview, odds, team news and kick-off time

Barcelona travel to Celta Vigo and can move within four points of claiming the title with victory tonight.

Barca will attempt to make it 33 games unbeaten in the league when they take on Juan Carlos Unzue’s side.

SEE MORE: Barcelona squad vs Celta Vigo announced: Delighted fans react to one inclusion in particular

The Catalans are 11 points clear at the top of the table with six games remaining after they defeated Valencia 2-1 on Saturday at the Nou Camp.

Celta have caused problems for Lionel Messi and co as they drew 2-2 when they played at the Nou Camp in December and the first leg of their Copa del Rey tie in January also ended 1-1.

However, Barca thumped the Galician side 5-0 in the second leg.

When is Celta Vigo vs Barcelona and what time is kick-off?

The match takes place on Tuesday, April 17.

Celta Vigo host Barcelona at the Balaidos.

Kick-off is at 8pm.

Celta Vigo vs Barcelona TV channel and steam

Celta Vigo vs Barcelona will be on Sky Sports Football from 7.55pm and it can be streamed live online using Sky Go.

Celta Vigo vs Barcelona team news

Rotation will be the order of the day for Ernesto Valverde as his side will contest the Copa Del Rey final against Sevilla this weekend.

Gerard Pique, Sergio Busquets and Andres Iniesta will be missing out through injury.

Ivan Rakitic is also out with a finger injury, and Lucas Digne has been included in the 18-man panel and could play a part.

Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez could be rested.

Pablo Hernandez and Hugo Mallo will be unavailable for the match as they serve suspensions.

Celta Vigo vs Barcelona odds

Celta Vigo – 4/1

Draw – 16/5

Barcelona – 13/20