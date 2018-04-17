Delighted Tottenham fans react to two key changes from Pochettino vs Brighton

Tottenham take on Brighton on Tuesday night hoping to take a significant step towards securing their top-four place in the Premier League this season.
Spurs begin the evening seven points clear of Chelsea with just five games remaining, and so a win here will pile the pressure on their rivals to respond and keep their own hopes alive.
SEE MORE: Brighton vs Tottenham TV channel, stream, preview, odds, team news and kick-off time
Despite their FA Cup commitments at the weekend which sees them travel to Manchester United on Saturday evening, Mauricio Pochettino has gone with a strong starting line-up as he won’t want any slip-ups in midweek to damage morale within the group.
In turn, the usual suspects including Harry Kane and Christian Eriksen start, but the Tottenham boss has made several changes with Toby Alderweireld, Heung-Min Son, Victor Wanyama, Moussa Sissoko, Serge Aurier and Lucas Moura all returning to the starting XI.
Based on the tweets below, it appears as though the returns of Alderweireld and Moura in particular have delighted supporters, with the latter struggles with injury this season which has restricted him to just 17 appearances in all competitions.
The Belgian international’s last Premier League appearance came back on October 28, and so from a personal perspective too, he’ll be delighted to be back involved and will be hopeful of playing a key role in helping Tottenham enjoy a successful end to the campaign on all remaining fronts.
#THFC: Lloris (C), Aurier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Davies, Wanyama, Sissoko, Eriksen, Lucas, Son, Kane. #COYS pic.twitter.com/I0fd37dsEt
— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) April 17, 2018
LUCCASSSSS
— LP ?? (@Verttonghen) April 17, 2018
LUCASSSS
— TJ (@FutboITJ) April 17, 2018
TOBY AHHHH WHAT A LINEUP
— ?? (@MauricioMagic) April 17, 2018
AHHHHHHH TOBY AND LUCAS
— Matt¹? (@CIassyKane) April 17, 2018
MOURA ??
— Talking THFC (@TalkingTHFC) April 17, 2018
Lucas starting?
— Spurs In The Blood (@SpursInTheBlood) April 17, 2018
Tobyyyyy
— ? (@FutbolEW) April 17, 2018
Alderweireld YESS
— Harry C (@HazSpur92) April 17, 2018
Tobyyyyyy
— Luke (@thfcIuke) April 17, 2018
TOBY AND LUCASSSS FUCK YESSSS
— Hotspur World?? (@Hotspur_World) April 17, 2018
COMMENTS