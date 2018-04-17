Delighted Tottenham fans react to two key changes from Pochettino vs Brighton

Tottenham take on Brighton on Tuesday night hoping to take a significant step towards securing their top-four place in the Premier League this season.

Spurs begin the evening seven points clear of Chelsea with just five games remaining, and so a win here will pile the pressure on their rivals to respond and keep their own hopes alive.

Despite their FA Cup commitments at the weekend which sees them travel to Manchester United on Saturday evening, Mauricio Pochettino has gone with a strong starting line-up as he won’t want any slip-ups in midweek to damage morale within the group.

In turn, the usual suspects including Harry Kane and Christian Eriksen start, but the Tottenham boss has made several changes with Toby Alderweireld, Heung-Min Son, Victor Wanyama, Moussa Sissoko, Serge Aurier and Lucas Moura all returning to the starting XI.

Based on the tweets below, it appears as though the returns of Alderweireld and Moura in particular have delighted supporters, with the latter struggles with injury this season which has restricted him to just 17 appearances in all competitions.

The Belgian international’s last Premier League appearance came back on October 28, and so from a personal perspective too, he’ll be delighted to be back involved and will be hopeful of playing a key role in helping Tottenham enjoy a successful end to the campaign on all remaining fronts.

