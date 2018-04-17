‘Don’t give a Ferrari to a truck driver’ – Barcelona fans fume with Valverde after draw

Barcelona were held to a 2-2 draw by Celta Vigo on Tuesday night, as despite twice taking the lead in the game, they weren’t able to hold out for three points.

Ousmane Dembele gave the Catalan giants the lead in the first half, but that lasted less than 10 minutes as Jonny found an equaliser just before the interval.

SEE MORE: Video: Ousmane Dembele’s stunning strike ends wait for first Barcelona goal in La Liga

After the break, Paco Alcacer thought he may have secured a win for the visitors, only for Ernesto Valverde to see Sergi Roberto sent off with 20 minutes remaining as Iago Aspas struck late on to seal a share of the spoils for the hosts.

Despite the fact that they remain unbeaten in the league this season and are firmly on course to win the La Liga title, as seen in the comments below, many supporters were not impressed with what they saw.

In Valverde’s defence, he sensibly rested key individuals such as Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez for this game with the Copa del Rey final this weekend firmly in his mind.

In turn, he finally did what many supporters have been demanding for weeks in terms of resting players and rotating to give others an opportunity, and yet he still somehow earned criticism after the game.

It’s a disappointing outcome, but ultimately if Barca go on to win against Sevilla this weekend to pick up a trophy and add the league crown in a matter of weeks, the club will certainly be pleased with the return from Valverde.

Question marks have been raised over the style he has implemented since taking charge, but as far as results go, this is another important point on their path to securing silverware and with the options at his disposal, he is set to deliver a successful campaign.

Nevertheless, there are many fans who are not entirely pleased…

You don’t give a Ferrari to a Truck driver. VALVERDE OUT… — Haydar K?n?k (@dandanakan3) April 17, 2018

hold on to the lead FC — 95 (@PiquebIinder) April 17, 2018

The team lineup was so weak

I think the manager did some mistakes on that

@MarcTerStegren was man of the match Yerri Mina did well — Musa Alie Antar (@elmuzay) April 17, 2018

Mtswww??? we need to wake up this is not the barcelona we used to know #FORCABARCA — Son Of Bala?? (@Itz_Hamsik) April 17, 2018

i can’t recognize barcelona anymore!! What kind of football is this?? — Greyjoy (@the_toyosii) April 17, 2018

Valverde OUT!!! — Novo Frank Lucas (@marcionunesmb) April 17, 2018

I can’t believe it. Celta did the same trick as Roma in their own style and it worked. Valverde is not learning from his mistakes. He is a naive coach who thinks #laliga is over. — lxsameer (@lxsameer) April 17, 2018

Valverde out. MTFK — Pedro Vieira (@pedroartur1) April 17, 2018

Lets make a hashtag trending and get this dumbass idiot fucking valverde fired#ValverdeOut — Amal Paulose (@Amalpaulosesrk) April 17, 2018