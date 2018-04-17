‘Get out of the club now’ – Furious Tottenham fans lose patience with one player

Tottenham were held to a 1-1 draw by Brighton on Tuesday night, with Harry Kane’s opener being cancelled out by a Pascal Gross penalty.

It was an opportunity for Spurs to pile the pressure on rivals Chelsea by extending their lead in the battle to finish in the top four in the Premier League this season.

With this draw, Mauricio Pochettino’s men are now eight points clear, although the Blues can close that gap to five points with a win over Burnley on Thursday night.

Both clubs will then switch their focus to the FA Cup this weekend as they will contest semi-final clashes to keep their hopes of winning silverware this season alive, but this was certainly a disappointment for Tottenham.

As seen in the comments below, there was one player in particular who seemingly riled supporters with his display, and that was right-back Serge Aurier.

The 25-year-old has made a habit of making costly errors, and he was guilty of another one in this outing as he was adjudged to have bundled Jose Izquierdo over in the box to concede the penalty, which was duly dispatched into the back of the net by Gross to cost Spurs points.

In turn, it’s a sense of frustration for Spurs fans on Tuesday night after slipping up, and the fans below were not best pleased with Aurier after the game based on these comments.

Aurier arrived from Paris Saint-Germain last summer, and has gone on to make 23 appearances for Pochettino so far this season.

