‘Get out of the club now’ – Furious Tottenham fans lose patience with one player

Tottenham were held to a 1-1 draw by Brighton on Tuesday night, with Harry Kane’s opener being cancelled out by a Pascal Gross penalty.

It was an opportunity for Spurs to pile the pressure on rivals Chelsea by extending their lead in the battle to finish in the top four in the Premier League this season.

SEE MORE: Harry Kane continues to get brutally trolled after scoring in Tottenham draw with Brighton

With this draw, Mauricio Pochettino’s men are now eight points clear, although the Blues can close that gap to five points with a win over Burnley on Thursday night.

Both clubs will then switch their focus to the FA Cup this weekend as they will contest semi-final clashes to keep their hopes of winning silverware this season alive, but this was certainly a disappointment for Tottenham.

As seen in the comments below, there was one player in particular who seemingly riled supporters with his display, and that was right-back Serge Aurier.

The 25-year-old has made a habit of making costly errors, and he was guilty of another one in this outing as he was adjudged to have bundled Jose Izquierdo over in the box to concede the penalty, which was duly dispatched into the back of the net by Gross to cost Spurs points.

In turn, it’s a sense of frustration for Spurs fans on Tuesday night after slipping up, and the fans below were not best pleased with Aurier after the game based on these comments.

Aurier arrived from Paris Saint-Germain last summer, and has gone on to make 23 appearances for Pochettino so far this season.

Get Aurier out of the club NOW. — tehTrunk (@tehTrunk) April 17, 2018

He’s so clumsy and clearly thick as a short plank — Ben Docherty (@IamBenDoc) April 17, 2018

How many pens has Aurier given away this season? Fucking state. — Daniel. (@Danderweireld) April 17, 2018

Some might say it’s an overreaction but it genuinely isn’t! How many times has this guy made an error when he has played or looked likely to make an error? Simply dreadful #Aurier — Gards (@Gards44) April 17, 2018

Liability every time he plays ! Scisokko is never a football player either ? — garry cooper (@large16) April 17, 2018

Massive liability. Can’t defend. Loses his player cwith consistently. Pretty average going forward. Would rather see Walker-Peters in there — Dave83 (@DaveEvans01) April 17, 2018

Think it’s time to call it quits with him. He just doesn’t seem to get it. — Hakan (@hakano76) April 17, 2018

Aurier is fucking shit. Such a liability just fuck off out the club! #BHATOT — Ryan Lock (@RyanLock25) April 17, 2018

Aurier has given away 3 penalties and got a red card I remember some saying he was an upgrade on walker he isn’t even an upgrade on naughtan — yid (@yidoo90) April 17, 2018

Has Aurier got a brain??? — Carly Bourne (@carlybourne3) April 17, 2018

Aurier out. So sick of this. Imagine thinking he’s even half as good as Trippier. — KerryCOYS ? (@ElectricEriksen) April 17, 2018