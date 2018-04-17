Leicester vs Southampton TV channel, stream, preview, odds, and team news

Leicester City host Southampton in the Premier League on Thursday.

Southampton blew a two goal lead against former league champions Chelsea to put a dent in their Premier League survival hopes.

The Saints played brilliantly until Olivier Giroud inspired a Chelsea comeback as he continued his impressive goal scoring from the substitutes bench.

Mark Hughes’ side are without a win in nine league games and go into the match with Leicester five points from safety.

Leicester’s Europa League hopes were dashed when they lost to Burnley 2-1 at the weekend.

The Foxes are nine points behind the Clarets and looking to turn their form around after two straight league defeats.

When is Leicester vs Southampton and what time is kick-off?

The match will be held at the King Power Stadium on Thursday, 19 April.

Kick-off is at 7.45pm.

Leicester vs Southampton TV channel and stream

The match will be not be televised live in the UK.

However, highlight will be shown on Sky Sports Premier League from 11pm.

Leicester vs Southampton team news

Kasper Schmeichel (knock), Vicente Iborra, Daniel Amartey (both hamstring) and Matty James (Achilles) are all sidelined.

Southampton face Chelsea in the FA Cup this weekend, however Mark Hughes will not be looking to rest or rotate players as they fight for survival

Steven Davis (Achilles) and Sam McQueen (groin) are the only absentees.

Leicester vs Southampton odds

Leicester – 11/8

Draw – 12/5

Southampton – 9/4